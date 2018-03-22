 Decision in Prince case coming in “near future,” prosecutor says
Associated Press
March 22, 2018
MINNEAPOLIS >> A prosecutor in Minnesota says he’s reviewing law enforcement reports about Prince’s death and will make a decision on possible charges “in the near future.”

Carver County Attorney Mark Metz said in a statement that investigative data in the case remains active and isn’t public information until a charging decision is made.

Authorities did release autopsy data to Prince’s siblings after an agreement and a judge’s order that calls for strict rules requiring confidentiality.

Attorneys for Prince’s siblings asked for the information so they can pursue possible litigation. Metz says he plans to address the release of other investigative data the family wants at a hearing next week.

Prince was 57 when he died at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016, of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

