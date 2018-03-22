 Video of failed kidnapping suspect released
March 22, 2018 | 74° | Check Traffic

Video of failed kidnapping suspect released

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on March 22, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  March 21, 2018 at 11:39 pm
Honolulu police released Wednesday a video of the suspect in Monday’s attempted kidnapping of a 9-year-old girl at Ala Moana Center. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –