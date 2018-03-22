 Work on Hamakua bikeway affects traffic through June
March 22, 2018 | 74° | Check Traffic

Work on Hamakua bikeway affects traffic through June

By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 22, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  March 21, 2018 at 10:45 pm
Question: What is going on with Hamakua Drive? They had it perfect and now it’s all messed up again. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –