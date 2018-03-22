UH pitcher Ashworth out for rest of season with broken ankle

University of Hawaii pitcher Colin Ashworth suffered a broken ankle in a moped accident and will miss the rest of the baseball season, head coach Mike Trapasso told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser this morning.

“It’s sad news,” Trapasso said. “It’s a shame. It’s a shame for Colin. He was doing well for us. And he’s a great kid. And a great worker.”

Ashworth appeared in six games as a middle reliever, serving as a bridge from the starting pitchers to closer Dylan Thomas. Ashworth has a 1.64 earned-run average.

Ashworth is the second UH baseball player in two weeks to suffer an injury from a moped accident. Third baseman Ethan Lopez was held out of the past weekend’s series against Illinois State because of wrist injury. Lopez’s availability is in doubt for Friday’s opener of a four-game series against Seton Hall at Les Murakami Stadium.