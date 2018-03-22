 The Warriors bring positive vibe to first day of practice
March 22, 2018 | 74° | Check Traffic

The Warriors bring positive vibe to first day of practice

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 22, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  March 22, 2018 at 12:16 am
The University of Hawaii football players did not wear shoulder pads for Wednesday’s opening of spring practice. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –