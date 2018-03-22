 Arthouse
Arthouse

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 22, 2018
Updated March 23, 2018 12:05am

  • COURTESY A24

    James Franco, right, directs and stars in this depiction of “The Room,” a film which became a cult phenomenon. The movie also stars his brother Dave Franco, left, along with Seth Rogen, Alison Brie and Zac Efron.

DORIS DUKE THEATRE

Honolulu Museum of Art, 532-6097, honolulumuseum.org; $10-$12 unless noted.

“Mama Africa: Miriam Makeba”

1 and 7:30 p.m. Friday

Documentary about Africa’s first international music star, who influenced artists all over for 50 years with messages about racism and poverty. (2011, Germany/South Africa/Finland, 1:32)

“Beuys”

4 and 7 p.m. Sunday; and 1 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

Chronicle of artist Joseph Beuys, who remains one of the most influential artists of his generation. In English and German with subtitles. (2018, Germany, 1:47)

“Cézanne: Portraits of a Life”

1 p.m. Tuesday; and 1 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Features interviews with curators and experts and correspondence from the Post- Impressionist artist himself shed light on Paul Cézanne. (2018, U.K., 1:25)

“Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb”

7 p.m. Tuesday, with pre-screening discussion about the current threats of nuclear war.

Director Stanley Kubrick’s satire started off as a serious film about a rogue nuclear launch but turned into a comedy when he realized how superpowers talked about nuclear catastrophe. (1964, 1:35)

MOVIE MUSEUM

3566 Harding Ave., 735-8771; $4-$5

“The Shape of Water”

11:45 a.m., and 4:15 and 8:45 p.m. Friday

In a top-secret government research facility in 1962, romance blooms between a mute janitor and an “aquatic humanoid monster” who was dragged from the Amazon River and imprisoned in a fish tank. With Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer, and Michael Shannon. Four time Academy Award winner. (2017, 2:03)

“The Twilight Samurai”

2 and 6:30 p.m. Friday

In 1865 Japan, a widowed samurai adheres to his code of honor by defending his childhood sweetheart against her ex-husband. Winner of 12 awards. In Japanese with subtitles. (2002, Japan, 2:10)

“The Disaster Artist”

10:30 a.m., and 3, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday

James Franco directs and stars in this depiction of the creation of “The Room,” a cult film which grossed a whopping $1,200 at its L.A. opening. With Dave Franco, Seth Rogen, Alison Brie, Sharon Stone and Zac Efron. Rated R. (2017, 1:44)

“Always—Sunset on Third Street: Part One” (“San-chome no yuhi”)

12:30 and 5 p.m. Saturday

In this opening trilogy set in 1958, a girl leaves the city to work for a tiny family-run car repair shop. Meanwhile, a struggling author who lives across the street is smitten with a beautiful barmaid the street. Welcome to Third Street, where the half-built Tokyo Tower can be seen just around the corner. For ages 10 and older. In Japanese with subtitles. (2005, Japan, 2:13)

“Justice League”

11:45 a.m., and 4:30, 6:45 and 9 p.m. Sunday

An aging Batman teams up with Wonder Woman and a “super team,” including Jason Momoa as Aquaman, to battle parademons en route to Earth. Also with Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot and Amy Adams. Rated PG-13. (2017, U.S./U.K./Canada, 2:00)

“Always—Sunset on Third Street: Part Two” (“Zoku san-chome no yuhi”)

2 p.m. Sunday; and 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. Monday

In this middle segment of the trilogy, set in 1959, a writer raising young Junnosuke as his own son is confronted by the boy’s father. For ages 10 and older. In Japanese with subtitles. (2007, Japan, 2:26)

“Always—Sunset on Third Street ‘64: Part Three” (“San-chome no yuhi ‘64”)

11 a.m., and 4 and 9 p.m. Monday

In the trilogy’s final chapter, Mr. Suzuki invites his neighbors over to watch the Tokyo Olympics every night on his new TV; Mutsuko and her new boyfriend are the talk of the town; and Chagawa’s competition with a rival author has him worried about his future. For ages 10 and older. In Japanese with subtitles. (2012, Japan, 2:22)

“Marcello Marcello”

11:30 a.m., and 3:15 and 7 p.m. Thursday

Rom-com set in 1956 involving a fisherman’s son who falls in love with the mayor’s daughter. For ages 12 and older. In Italian with subtitles. (2008, Switzerland/Germany, 1:33)

“Strobe Edge”

1:15, 5 and 8:45 p.m. Thursday

In this adaptation of Io Sakisaka’s manga, 15-year-old Ninako tells the most popular boy in school that she likes him despite the fact he already has a girlfriend, while another friend tries to capture her heart. For ages 10 and older. In Japanese with subtitles. (2015, Japan, 1:51)

Hawaii Theatre

1130 Bethel Street, Honolulu; cost $15 per set, plus fees. (808) 528-0506; hawaiitheatre.com.

Waimea Ocean Film Festival on Tour

Matson presents 29 award-­winning films focused on the ocean environment and experiences and island culture. Today-Sunday, Hawaii Theatre. Films are grouped in 18 sets ranging from one feature-length film to three shorts; Sets of movies are also arranged in blocks of three to four hours; “Pick-Three-Pack” allows a selection of three time blocks, $150. All-access pass is $300 (fees waived and includes lunch and dinner Saturday-Sunday); $5 “Arts for All” ticket option available to eligible patrons; hawaiitheatre.com/arts-for-all. Tickets and information: bit.ly/HTCWaimeaFilm,

Friday:

>> 5:45 p.m., “Last Opelu Man” (0:15) and “Hokulea’s Worldwide Voyage” (0:40) with Q&A discussion panel including PVS filmmakers; 7:15 p.m., “Annapurna III: Sanctuary” (U.K., 0:12) and “America’s Diplomats” (0:55); 9 p.m., “Endless Winter 2” (U.K., 1:34)

Saturday:

>> 9:45 a.m., “David Attenborough’s Great Barrier Reef-Builders” (U.K., 0:58); 11:15 a.m., “Tales by Light: Misunderstood Predators” (Australia, 0:45) and “Tales by Light: Submerged” (Australia, 0:23), both with filmmaker Q&A sessions; 1:15 p.m., “Wild Ireland” episodes 1 and 2 (Ireland, 0:55); 3:30 p.m., “The Weekend Sailor” (Mexico, 1:14), with Q&A session; 5:30 p.m., “Ghosts—Tales by Light” (Australia, 0:23) and “Panorama—Under the Arctic Sky” (0:40); 7 p.m., “Maximizing Solar Power on Electrical Grids (NREL)” (0:04) and “The Age of Consequences” (1:20); 8:45 p.m., “Danny MacAskill’s Wee Day Out” (U.K., 0:06) and “The Big Wave Project” (Australia, 1:38)

Sunday:

>> 9:30 a.m., “E2-London: The Price of Traffic” (0:26) and “Architecture 2030” (0:26); 10:45 a.m., “David Attenborough: Visitors” (U.K., 0:58); noon, “Bat Man of Mexico” (U.K., 1:00); 1:45 p.m., “Mind of a Giant” (0:50) and “Extreme Weather” (0:40); 3:45 p.m., “The Last Animals” (U.S./U.K., 1:32); 5:45 p.m., “Unbranded” (1:45); 7:45 p.m., “Here Was Cuba” (Ireland, 1:00); 9:30 p.m., “Nervous Laughter” (U.K., 1:06)

