Oahu under flood advisory as rain drenches island chain

A flood advisory is in effect for Oahu today until 7:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service reports heavy rain across southeast parts of the island, falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Motorists in the advisory area will encounter ponding on roads during the coming rush hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Honolulu, Ahuimanu, Waimanalo, Kailua, Manoa, Maunawili, Kaneohe, Kalihi, Kaneohe Marine Base, Hawaii Kai, Moanalua and Palolo.

A flash flood watch will be in effect for the entire state from Friday evening through Sunday afternoon.

Weather officials say deep moisture combined with increased instability this weekend will increase the risk of flash flooding.

In addition, a high surf warning is in effect state-wide until 6 a.m. Friday.

NWS reports surge along north and east facing shores is expected to rise 15 to 25 feet.

Ocean water is also expected to sweep across beaches, coastal benches, and lava flows. This could impact properties along the shoreline and roadways.

Large breaking waves and strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels causing challenging boat handling, such as Kahului and Hilo harbors.