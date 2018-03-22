Kauai under flood advisory; high surf warning in effect for all islands

Heavy rain over the Garden Isle this morning prompted weather officials to extend a flood advisory for the island of Kauai.

At 7:51 a.m., radar showed heavy rain over Kauai with rainfall rates as an inch per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory is in effect through 11 a.m.

A high surf warning remains in effect for the north and east shores of all islands.

Surf up to 20 to 25 along affected shores is expected. The warning is in effect through 6 p.m. today.

“Inexperienced persons should remain off beaches and adjacent beachfront areas,” the National Weather Service said in a bulletin. “Large breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous.”