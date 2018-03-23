 Firefighters try to rescue man stuck between concrete walls at Kapiolani Walgreens
March 23, 2018 | 77° | Check Traffic

Top News

Firefighters try to rescue man stuck between concrete walls at Kapiolani Walgreens

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 23, 2018
Updated March 23, 2018 5:14pm

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu Firefighters attempted to free a man stuck between a wall at the Walgreens store on Kapiolani Boulevard this afternoon.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu Firefighters worked to free a man stuck between a wall at the Walgreens store on Kapiolani Boulevard.

  • COURTESY RAY RODRIGUES

    A man fell into a gap between two buildings on Kapiolani Boulevard while trying to retrieve a baseball.

ADVERTISING

Honolulu firefighters are working to free a man stuck in a thin space between concrete walls on Kapiolani Boulevard.

The man evidently became stuck between the walls of the Kapiolani Walgreens and its parking garage this afternoon.

Ray Rodrigues, the property management supervisor at the former Heald College site next door to Walgreens, said tenants were complaining that a homeless man was on the parking structure’s second level, throwing a ball against the Walgreens wall. Rodrigues said the ball evidently went into the space between the walls and the man fell as he tried to retrieve it with a stick.

Rodrigues said building occupants know the man only as “Mike.”

The HFD rescue personnel on the Makaloa Street side of Walgreens were using concrete-cutting saws to break through one of the walls below where the man is stuck. They have tried lowering a cable to him from above but the man was unable to grab it.

PREVIOUS STORY
Trump bans most transgender people from military
NEXT STORY
‘Shoot her 20 times in the back’: Protest over Stephon Clark’s death turns ugly
Comments (6)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING