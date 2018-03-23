Firefighters try to rescue man stuck between concrete walls at Kapiolani Walgreens

Honolulu firefighters are working to free a man stuck in a thin space between concrete walls on Kapiolani Boulevard.

The man evidently became stuck between the walls of the Kapiolani Walgreens and its parking garage this afternoon.

Ray Rodrigues, the property management supervisor at the former Heald College site next door to Walgreens, said tenants were complaining that a homeless man was on the parking structure’s second level, throwing a ball against the Walgreens wall. Rodrigues said the ball evidently went into the space between the walls and the man fell as he tried to retrieve it with a stick.

Rodrigues said building occupants know the man only as “Mike.”

The HFD rescue personnel on the Makaloa Street side of Walgreens were using concrete-cutting saws to break through one of the walls below where the man is stuck. They have tried lowering a cable to him from above but the man was unable to grab it.