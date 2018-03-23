 Man who died in Makiki apartment fire identified
By Star-Advertiser staff
March 23, 2018
Updated March 23, 2018 9:30am

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Firefighters extinguished a fire at the Oahuan Tower, at 1710 Makiki St., on March 21.

A 49-year-old man who died in a Makiki high-rise fire has been identified as Alvin K. Asakura.

The cause of Asakura’s death is pending, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office.

Honolulu firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire at the Oahuan Tower at 1710 Makiki St. shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The fire broke out in unit 402 of the 10-story building. Honolulu Fire Spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant has said a male occupant reported being trapped inside the unit.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 11:42 a.m. and extinguished it at 12:37 p.m. They located Asakura’s body inside a bedroom within unit 402.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and a damage estimate has yet to be determined.

The 60-year-old building does not have a sprinkler system.

