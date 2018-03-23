 United gives $10K travel voucher to ‘bumped’ passenger
Associated Press
March 23, 2018
A passenger who was bumped off a full flight has scored the maximum prize — a $10,000 travel voucher.

A spokesman for United Airlines confirmed Friday that a passenger got the big voucher, but he didn’t name the person.

In a series of tweets, Allison Preiss of Washington, D.C., says she was rewarded after being asked to give up her seat.

Preiss says she was trying to fly from Dulles Airport outside Washington to Austin, Texas, for a bachelorette party. A broken seat meant the airline had one too many passengers, but nobody volunteered to leave so United picked her because she was the lowest-paying passenger.

Preiss tweets that an employee offered a $2,000 voucher but she wanted cash. Then a United agent offered a $10,000 voucher.

