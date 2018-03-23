 Hawaii jobless rate holds at record-low 2.1 percent
By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 23, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  March 22, 2018 at 9:21 pm
Hawaii’s number of unemployed fell to its lowest level in more than 28 years as the jobless rate in February held at 2.1 percent for the fifth month in a row. Read More

