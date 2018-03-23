 ‘Family Ingredients’ scores Emmy nominations
March 23, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Features| Top News

‘Family Ingredients’ scores Emmy nominations

Star-Advertiser staff
March 23, 2018
Updated March 23, 2018 10:14am
ADVERTISING

The made-in-Hawaii show “Family Ingredients” has scored two Daytime Emmy Award nominations, for directing and cinematography.

The PBS show is in its second season, hosted by Ed Kenney, chef/owner of the restaurants Town, Mud Hen Water, Kaimuki Superette and Mahina & Sun’s.

In a Facebook post, Kenney expressed appreciation for the show’s crew: “Such a privilege for this cook to work alongside such a talented team of artists and storytellers.”

Nominations were announced Wednesday by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

“Family Ingredients” was nominated in the categories of Outstanding Cinematography and Outstanding Directing in a Single Camera Lifestyle/Culinary/Travel or Educational and Informational Program.

In the directing category nominees includes another PBS show, “A Chef’s Life,” hosted by Vivian Howard, who was in Honolulu cooking with Kenney for a benefit event Sunday.

The Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony will be held April 27 in Pasadena, Calif.

PREVIOUS STORY
Girl critically wounded in Maryland school shooting has died
NEXT STORY
Man who died in Makiki apartment fire identified
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING