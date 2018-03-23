 Free junior day is Saturday
Ann Miller / Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on March 23, 2018 12:05 am 
Hawaii’s seventh annual junior golf day is Saturday at 15 sites across the islands. The free event is sponsored by the Aloha Section PGA and Hawaii State Junior Golf Association. Read More

