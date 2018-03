SHARE















Today

BASEBALL

College: Seton Hall at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

OIA: Kalaheo at Kaiser, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Saint Louis vs. Hanalani, 8:30 a.m.; Kamehameha vs. Damien, 11:30 a.m.;

‘Iolani vs. Punahou, 3:30 p.m.; Maryknoll vs. Mid-Pacific, 6:30 p.m.; all games at Hans L’Orange Park.

OIA: Kahuku at Waianae (doubleheader), Leilehua at Kapolei, Moanalua at Kailua, Pearl City at Aiea, Roosevelt at Kalani; games at 11 a.m. Also, Mililani at Campbell; games at 2 p.m.

JUDO

OIA: 10:30 a.m., at Castle and at Kapolei.

SOFTBALL

ILH: Maryknoll vs. St. Francis at Ala Wai Field; Pac-Five at Kamehameha. Games start at 2 p.m.

OIA East: Farrington at Kaiser.; Roosevelt at Kailua; Moanalua at Castle. Games start at 10 a.m.

OIA West: Leilehua at Campbell; Kapolei at Mililani. Games start at 10 a.m.

OIA Division II: Radford at Kaimuki (doubleheader), 10 a.m.; Kalani at Waipahu (doubleheader), 10 a.m.; Waialua at McKinley (doubleheader), 3 p.m.

TENNIS

OIA: Aiea at Pearl City, Campbell at Waialua, Farrington vs. Kahuku at Kalihi District Park, Kaiser at Castle, McKinley at Kaimuki, Moanalua at Kailua, Radford at Leilehua, Roosevelt at Kalaheo, Waianae at Mililani, Waipahu at Kapolei; matches begin at 9 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

OIA: Qualifying meet No. 2, field events at 12:30 p.m., running events at 2 p.m., at Kaiser, at Roosevelt, at Waipahu.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division II boys: Saint Louis at Le Jardin, noon; Hanalani at Damien, 12:45 p.m.

ILH Division III boys: Lanakila Baptist vs. Island Pacific, 9 a.m., at Hanalani.

WATER POLO

OIA girls: At Central Oahu Regional Park–Moanalua vs. Pearl City, 10 a.m.; Kapolei vs. Farrington, 11:05 a.m.; Roosevelt vs. Pearl City, 12:10 p.m.; Kapolei vs. Kailua, 1:15 p.m.; Moanalua vs. Farrington, 2:20 p.m.; Leilehua vs. Roosevelt, 3:25 p.m. At Kaimuki–Waipahu vs. Mililani, 10 a.m.; Campbell vs. Kalani, 11:05 a.m.; Kaiser vs. Castle, 12:10 p.m.; Waialua vs. Kalani, 1:15 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. McKinley, 3:25 p.m.

ILH

St. Francis 16, Hanalani 2 (5 inn.)

W—JP Tilley. L—Peyton Kimata.

Leading hitters—StF: Tilley 2 runs; Bubba Akana 2 runs; Zach Alcos 3-4, 2 3bs, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Kiyo Perry 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Alek Miyasato 2-4, 2b, 3 RBIs; Reece Kadota 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Jett Hakikawa HR, 3 RBIs. Han: Louis Holt 3b.

Damien 10, Pac-Five 0 (5 inn.)

W—Milton Gainey III. L—Canaan Fernandez.

Leading hitters—DMS: Jordan Donahue 3-4, 3b, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Akila Arechi 2-3, 3b; Shilo Kaeo 2-2; Kaimana Cameron 2b, 3 RBIs; River Iaea 2 runs; Paul Mezurashi 2-3, 3b, 2 runs.

MIL

Kamehameha-Maui 10, Lahainaluina 0

(5 inn.)

Baldwin 11, King Kekaulike 0 (5 inn.)

BIIF

Kealakehe 5, Keaau 4

ILH

Boys Division II

Damien def. Le Jardin 25-18, 25-20, 14-25, 27-25

St. Francis def. Hanalani 25-20, 25-22,

27-25

Punahou I-AA def. University 25-21, 25-16, 25-18

Boys Division III

Hawaiian Mission def. Island Pacific 25-20, 25-23, 25-20

Boys JV

Damien-Purple def. Maryknoll 25-20, 25-21

St. Francis def. Kamehameha-White 25-20, 25-22

Kamehameha-Blue def. Saint Louis 25-22, 22-25, 25-21

Punahou-Gold def. Mid-Pacific 25-17,

25-16

Punahou-Blue def. Damien-Gold 25-15, 25-15

OIA

Boys Varsity

Kaiser def. Anuenue 25-14, 25-2

Kalani def. Kahuku 25-13, 25-22

Kalaheo def. Farrington 25-22, 15-25,

15-12

Castle def. Kailua 25-10, 25-20

Boys JV

Kahuku def. Kalani 21-9, 21-12

Farrington def. Kalaheo 21-13, 21-15

Castle def. Kailua 21-7, 21-12

OIA Girls

Wednesday

Campbell 11, Waipahu 0

Castle 10, Pearl City 1

Kalaheo 16, Waialua 4

Roosevelt 11, Moanalua 8

Pearl City 5, Farrington 0 (forfeit)

Goal scorers—Camp: Ali Day 2, Haley Springel 2, Shyanne Springel 2, Tatiana Troupe 2, Ashley Badis, Angelica Joven, Alexis Marrero. Cast: Leila Anne Figueroa-Kapahu 5, Teneil Buckley 2, Leila Schenk 2, Kamaluonalani Ida. PC: Cheyne Santos. Kalh: Porsha Brandt 7, Malia Moritz 3, Zoe Campora 2, Elle Foehr 2, Olivia Lemonds 2. Wail: Paige Sanders 2

Ava Cassel, Sierra Lyon. Roos: Lauren Croll 3, Emiko Tajima 3, Amy Pan 2, Princess Gimeno, Adoria Lee, Hailey Oyadomari. Moan: Camryn Tabiolo 5, Kiari Babineaux, Madison Komatsu, Emma McRae.