 QB Brock Osweiler signs 1-year deal with Dolphins
March 23, 2018 | 77° | Check Traffic

Sports Breaking

QB Brock Osweiler signs 1-year deal with Dolphins

Associated Press
March 23, 2018
Updated March 23, 2018 10:05am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Brock Osweiler passes the ball for the Denver Broncos during the first half a NFL game against the Washington Redskins in 2017. Osweiler has signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins, where he will be reunited with coach Adam Gase.

ADVERTISING

MIAMI >> Quarterback Brock Osweiler has signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins, where he will be reunited with coach Adam Gase.

They were together when Gase was an assistant with the Denver Broncos in 2012-14. In Miami, Osweiler is expected to back up Ryan Tannehill.

Osweiler went 0-4 as the Broncos’ starter last season and has 25 career starts in six NFL seasons. With the Dolphins he replaces Matt Moore, a free agent after seven years as their backup quarterback.

Tannehill is expected to return after missing all of the 2017 season following knee surgery. Despite adding Osweiler, the Dolphins will consider drafting a quarterback next month.

PREVIOUS STORY
Wayne Huizenga, who went from trash to billions, dies at 80
NEXT STORY
MLB suspends former UH pitcher Steven Wright for domestic violence
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING