QB Brock Osweiler signs 1-year deal with Dolphins

MIAMI >> Quarterback Brock Osweiler has signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins, where he will be reunited with coach Adam Gase.

They were together when Gase was an assistant with the Denver Broncos in 2012-14. In Miami, Osweiler is expected to back up Ryan Tannehill.

Osweiler went 0-4 as the Broncos’ starter last season and has 25 career starts in six NFL seasons. With the Dolphins he replaces Matt Moore, a free agent after seven years as their backup quarterback.

Tannehill is expected to return after missing all of the 2017 season following knee surgery. Despite adding Osweiler, the Dolphins will consider drafting a quarterback next month.