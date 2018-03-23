UH-Seton Hall baseball game suspended, to be resumed Saturday

Tonight’s baseball game between Seton Hall and Hawaii has been postponed until 5 p.m. Saturday.

Seton Hall was leading, 8-7, in the bottom of the seventh when play was stopped at 8:58 p.m. After a delay of about 30 minutes, the umpires ruled the game would be continued on Saturday. The regularly scheduled second game of this series will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the postponed game.

The Pirates scored five runs in the sixth to take an 8-6 lead.

The ’Bows scored a run in the bottom of the sixth. Shortstop Maaki Yamazaki drew a one-out walk when the game stopped.