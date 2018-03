A 26-year-old man was arrested this morning on suspicion of trying to strangle a 23-year-old woman in Waipahu on Thursday night.

According to a police report, the suspect physically abused the victim by restricting her airway at about 10 p.m. Thursday.

He was arrested at 3 a.m. today on suspicion of abuse of a family or household member and was being held in police custody.