 Pedestrian dies after Nanakuli crash
March 24, 2018 | 71° | Check Traffic

Top News

Pedestrian dies after Nanakuli crash

By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
March 24, 2018
Updated March 24, 2018 1:17pm
ADVERTISING

A pedestrian was killed today in a crash on Farrington Highway in Nanakuli during severe weather, police said.

The pedestrian was in the roadway with no marked crosswalk near him when he was struck by a town-bound vehicle being driven by a 50-year-old Waianae man, police said.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Police closed part of Farrington Highway near Kahe Power plant to investigate the incident, which happened at about 3:45 a.m.

It was Oahu’s 16th traffic fatality this year compared to 9 at this time last year.

PREVIOUS STORY
Koreas to hold high-level talks to set up Kim-Moon summit
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING