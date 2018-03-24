Pedestrian dies after Nanakuli crash

A pedestrian was killed today in a crash on Farrington Highway in Nanakuli during severe weather, police said.

The pedestrian was in the roadway with no marked crosswalk near him when he was struck by a town-bound vehicle being driven by a 50-year-old Waianae man, police said.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Police closed part of Farrington Highway near Kahe Power plant to investigate the incident, which happened at about 3:45 a.m.

It was Oahu’s 16th traffic fatality this year compared to 9 at this time last year.