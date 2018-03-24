 Waialua Robotics team takes regional title
March 24, 2018 | 72° | Check Traffic

Top News

Waialua Robotics team takes regional title

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 24, 2018
Updated March 24, 2018 7:25pm

  • COURTESY PHOTO

    Waialua High School’s robotics team emerged as regional champions in the FIRST Robotics Competition Hawaii Regional today.

ADVERTISING

Waialua High School was named the regional champion at the FIRST Robotics Competition Hawaii Regional today and will be heading to the World Championships in Houston next month.

Other Hawaii teams earning the right to compete in Houston were regional finalists Hilo and McKinley high schools. Hilo also won the Engineering Inspiration Award.

Taipei American School received the Regional Chairman’s Award, the most prestigious title at the two-day tournament, and a berth at the World Championships.

More than 1,200 students, representing 37 high schools from across the country and overseas, converged at the University of Hawaii’s Stan Sheriff Center for the contest. Students designed and built human-sized robots over a six-week period to compete at the tournament, which was sponsored by Oceanic Time Warner Cable.

The World Championships will be held April 18-21.

PREVIOUS STORY
Hawaii loses to Seton Hall in game suspended Friday
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING