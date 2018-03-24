 Fundraiser, Blue Note gig mark Willie K’s Oahu return
Fundraiser, Blue Note gig mark Willie K's Oahu return

By Wayne Harada, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on March 24, 2018 6:30 pm  Updated on  March 24, 2018 at 6:16 pm
Willie Kahaiali‘i, the beloved Maui entertainer known as Willie K, is set to resume his Blue Note Hawaii residency this week at the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort. Read More

