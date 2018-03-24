 Corrections and clarifications
March 24, 2018 | 69° | Check Traffic

Corrections| Hawaii News

Corrections and clarifications

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 24, 2018
Updated March 24, 2018 12:05am
ADVERTISING

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The first names of Marlene Sai and Ahyna Chang were misspelled on Pages 2 and 3 of Friday’s TGIF section, respectively.

>> The Blue Note plans to donate proceeds from an April 24 concert by Makana with special guest Lopaka Colon to support Willie Kahaiali‘i’s fight against lung cancer. A Page B2 story Thursday and a correction on Friday said the concert would feature Willie K.

PREVIOUS STORY
Message is lost in Kumu Kahua’s bombastic ‘Demigods’
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING