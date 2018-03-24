Corrections and clarifications

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The first names of Marlene Sai and Ahyna Chang were misspelled on Pages 2 and 3 of Friday’s TGIF section, respectively.

>> The Blue Note plans to donate proceeds from an April 24 concert by Makana with special guest Lopaka Colon to support Willie Kahaiali‘i’s fight against lung cancer. A Page B2 story Thursday and a correction on Friday said the concert would feature Willie K.