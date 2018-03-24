 HPU splits at Tournament of Champions
HPU splits at Tournament of Champions

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on March 24, 2018 12:05 am 
The Hawaii Pacific softball team split its games at the Tournament of Champions in Turlock, Calif., on Friday, losing to Cal State Dominguez Hills 4-3 and topping Cal State San Marcos 15-7. Read More

