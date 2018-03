CALENDAR TODAY BASEBALL >> College: Seton Hall at Hawaii, 5 p.m., continuation of Friday’s suspended game, game 2 to start 30 minutes after completion of first game, at Les Murakami Stadium. >> ILH: Saint Louis Read More

SHARE















[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

>> College: Seton Hall at Hawaii, 5 p.m., continuation of Friday’s suspended game, game 2 to start 30 minutes after completion of first game, at Les Murakami Stadium.

>> ILH: Saint Louis vs. Hanalani, 8:30 a.m.; Kamehameha vs. Damien, 11:30 a.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Punahou, 3:30 p.m.; Maryknoll vs. Mid-Pacific, 6:30 p.m.; all games at Hans L’Orange Park.

>> OIA: Kahuku at Waianae (doubleheader), Leilehua at Kapolei, Moanalua at Kailua, Pearl City at Aiea, games at 11 a.m., Roosevelt at Kalani; noon. Also, Mililani at Campbell; 2 p.m.

JUDO

>> OIA: 10:30 a.m., at Castle and at Kapolei.

SOFTBALL

>> ILH: Maryknoll vs. St. Francis at Ala Wai Field; Pac-Five at Kamehameha. Games start at 2 p.m.

>> OIA East: Farrington at Kaiser.; Roosevelt at Kailua; Moanalua at Castle. Games start at 10 a.m.

>> OIA West: Leilehua at Campbell; Kapolei at Mililani. Games start at 10 a.m.

>> OIA Division II: Radford at Kaimuki (doubleheader), 10 a.m.; Kalani at Waipahu (doubleheader), 10 a.m.; Waialua at McKinley (doubleheader), 3 p.m.

TENNIS

>> OIA: Aiea at Pearl City, Campbell at Waialua, Farrington vs. Kahuku at Kalihi District Park, Kaiser at Castle, McKinley at Kaimuki, Moanalua at Kailua, Radford at Leilehua, Roosevelt at Kalaheo, Waianae at Mililani, Waipahu at Kapolei; matches begin at 9 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

>> OIA: Qualifying meet No. 2, field events at 12:30 p.m., running events at 2 p.m., at Kaiser, at Roosevelt, at Waipahu.

VOLLEYBALL

>> ILH Division II boys: Saint Louis at Le Jardin, noon; Hanalani at Damien, 12:45 p.m.

>> ILH Division III boys: Lanakila Baptist vs. Island Pacific, 9 a.m., at Hanalani.

WATER POLO

>> OIA girls: At Central Oahu Regional Park–Moanalua vs. Pearl City, 10 a.m.; Kapolei vs. Farrington, 11:05 a.m.; Roosevelt vs. Pearl City, 12:10 p.m.; Kapolei vs. Kailua, 1:15 p.m.; Moanalua vs. Farrington, 2:20 p.m.; Leilehua vs. Roosevelt, 3:25 p.m. At Kaimuki–Waipahu vs. Mililani, 10 a.m.; Campbell vs. Kalani, 11:05 a.m.; Kaiser vs. Castle, 12:10 p.m.; Waialua vs. Kalani, 1:15 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. McKinley, 3:25 p.m.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

>> College: Seton Hall at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

BASEBALL: OIA EAST

Kaier 8, Kalaheo 4

W—Aidan Wroe. L—Evan Goad.

Leading hitters—KAIS: Brock Perreira 2-3, 3 RBIs, Branden Chun-Ming 2-2, RBI, run, Noah Matsumoto 2-2, RBI, run.