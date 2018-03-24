Hawaii beach volleyball team continues winning streak

The third-ranked Hawaii beach volleyball team won its 11th in a row today, turning back No. 8 South Carolina 3-2 in the Gamecock Challenge in Columbia, S.C.

The Rainbow Wahine (16-3) gained the clinching point against the host Gamecocks (13-3) at Flight 1 when Ka’iwi Schucht and Emily Maglio swept Shannon Williams-Ali Dempsey, 21-16, 21-17. The SandBows picked up a huge point at Flight 5 when Paige Dreeuws-Hannah Zalopany rallied for a 12-21, 21-16, 15-11 win to put UH 2-0.

Earlier today, the SandBows swept UNC Wilmington 5-0. Hawaii concludes the tournament with duals Sunday against Florida Gulf Coast and UAB.