 UH-Seton Hall baseball game postponed, to be resumed today
March 24, 2018 | 69° | Check Traffic

UH-Seton Hall baseball game postponed, to be resumed today

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 24, 2018 12:05 am 
Friday night’s baseball game between Seton Hall and Hawaii will be continued today at Les Murakami Stadium. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –