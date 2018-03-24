Bigger makeover coming for the Las Vegas Palms

Station Casinos has increased the budget for the renovation of the Palms by $135 million, bringing the total price tag to $620 million.

The additional funds will be used to accelerate the third phase of the project, which includes casino upgrades, a dim sum restaurant, an enhanced casino connector to the Palms Place condo tower, and a new marquee. It’s all part of the ongoing makeover that includes the recent openings of the A.Y.C.E. Buffet and a new Asian fusion restaurant called Send Noodles. The added financial infusion is a significant development, given that the acquisition price of the resort was only $313 million. All elements of the overhaul are expected to be implemented by 2019.

Spring at Bellagio

The spring display is up at Bellagio’s Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. The display features a Japanese garden with more than 65,000 flowers, lanterns and birds made out of seeds, a koi pond and a tea house. It’s open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and admission is free.

Order up

Westgate Las Vegas has installed a system on its slot machines that allows players to order drinks without a cocktail waitress. The order is relayed to the bar where the drink is prepared, then delivered. An added feature on the digital menu lets players know what they can be comped, with higher-tier players offered a bigger selection of free drinks.

Steak ‘n Shake at Hooters

Las Vegas’ second Steak ‘n Shake, the largest location in the chain, has opened at Hooters. The first Steak ‘n Shake at South Point is open until midnight, but the second will be open 24/7 beginning in April.

Question: I just saw a roulette table with three zeros at the Venetian. Is that common? What are the odds?

Answer: Originally in place only at the Venetian, triple-zero roulette has recently been added at Planet Hollywood and New York-New York. The extra zero raises the casino edge from 5.26 percent on a standard double-zero wheel to 7.69 percent on the triples.

We do not recommend gamblers play those odds.