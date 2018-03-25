 Department of Health calls for removal of tainted soil in Hilo
March 25, 2018 | 67° | Check Traffic

Top News

Department of Health calls for removal of tainted soil in Hilo

Associated Press
March 25, 2018
Updated March 25, 2018 7:05am
ADVERTISING

HILO >> The Hawaii State Department of Health issued a final cleanup action report for two vacant lots in Hilo contaminated with arsenic.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald says the report recommends removing the contaminated soil in commercial lots near Waiakea Villas and hauling it to the West Hawaii landfill. The report says cleanup would cost about $312,825.

The soil is contaminated with arsenic from a former plant that used sugarcane bagasse to create canec, a wall- and ceiling-board panel used extensively in Hawaii until the 1970s.

A prospective purchaser was required to pay for the study, while the Department of Health provides oversight.

Department of Health Remediation Project Manager John Peard says the purchaser is interested in a commercial development.

Peard says this is the fourth such study done on the property in the past 15 years.

The properties are owned by the David De Luz Sr. Trust.

PREVIOUS STORY
Trump is staffing — or casting — from Fox
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING