 Man killed in Nanakuli during stormy weather
March 25, 2018 | 68° | Check Traffic

Man killed in Nanakuli during stormy weather

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on March 25, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  March 24, 2018 at 10:20 pm
A pedestrian was killed Saturday in a crash on Farrington Highway in Nanakuli during severe weather, police said. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –