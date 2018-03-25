Aloha Cerit, Miss Koolau 2018, performs a hula to "He Wehi Aloha" at the annual Taste of Hongwanji and Spring Bazaar event at the Honpa Hongwanji Hawaii Betsuin, Sunday, March 25, 2018. The event has gone on for about 20 years and featured a plant sale, rummage sale, entertainment and food - waffle dogs, fried noodles, teri-burgers, beef stew, shave ice and "flying saucers" and a pre-sale of chicken and makizushi, with manpower provided by Boy Scout Troop 49, Girl Scout Troops 844, 257, 185, 415 and 383, the Aikido Club, Mission School and temple members.
People peruse the racks of clothing at the annual Taste of Hongwanji and Spring Bazaar event at the Honpa Hongwanji Hawaii Betsuin, Sunday, March 25, 2018. The event has gone on for about 20 years and featured a plant sale, rummage sale, entertainment and food - waffle dogs, fried noodles, teri-burgers, beef stew, shave ice and "flying saucers" and a pre-sale of chicken and makizushi, with manpower provided by Boy Scout Troop 49, Girl Scout Troops 844, 257, 185, 415 and 383, the Aikido Club, Mission School and temple members.
Mikella Kodani, 2, enjoyed some
shave ice with dad Ross Kodani.
Royce Shioi, left, Blaine Ideoka and Jarret Furuta, Boy Scouts from Troop 49, cooked up some fried
noodles at the annual Taste of Hongwanji and Spring Bazaar event at the Honpa Hongwanji Hawaii
Betsuin on Sunday. The event has been held for about 20 years and featured a plant sale, rummage
sale, entertainment and food such as waffl e dogs, fried noodles, teri burgers, shave ice and a presale
of chicken and makizushi. Boy Scout Troop 49; Girl Scout Troops 844, 257, 185, 415 and 383; the
Aikido Club; Mission School; and temple members staffed the event.