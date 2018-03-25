 Kaiser’s Kaile Halvorsen completes her journey to become soccer Player of the Year
March 25, 2018 | 68° | Check Traffic

Kaiser’s Kaile Halvorsen completes her journey to become soccer Player of the Year

By Nick Abramo nabramo@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 25, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  March 24, 2018 at 11:07 pm
Kaile Halvorsen’s path to the top of the heap was circuitous, but highly rewarding. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –