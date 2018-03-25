Weeks delivers walk-off homer for Rainbows

Johnny Weeks blasted a two-run, walk-off homer to deliver the Hawaii baseball team an 8-6 victory over Seton Hall today at Les Murakami Stadium.

The ’Bows missed a chance to seal the outcome when the Pirates scored an unearned run to tie it at 6 in the top of the ninth.

But in the UH ninth, Maaki Yamazaki reached on a single off the glove of leaping second baseman Rob Dadona. Then Weeks powered a homer over the wall in left field.

Jeremy Yelland, who replaced fellow freshman Cade Smith with two outs in the fifth, struck out 10 of the 15 he faced to earn the victory.

The finale of this four-game series begins at 6:35 p.m. on Monday.