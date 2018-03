Firefighters responded to a call tonight of a car underwater in the Punaluu area.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Firefighters responded to a call tonight of a car underwater in the Punaluu area.

Initial reports indicated that the driver, the single occupant of the vehicle, managed to get him or herself out.

The accident was reported 8:45 p.m. at or near the intersection of Kamehameha Highway at Haleaha Road.

The first unit of the Honolulu Fire Department arrived at 8:53 p.m.