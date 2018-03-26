Helicopter makes safe landing in Hawaii Kai

No one was hurt today after a helicopter with four people on board made an emergency landing in a baseball field at Koko Head Elementary School.

Firefighters responded to the school, at 189 Lunalilo Home Road, at about 4:30 p.m. and reported a helicopter made a safe landing, said Honolulu fire Capt. Scot Seguirant.

The pilot, with Novictor Helicopters, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser he landed in the field as a precautionary measure, but declined to go into details. Three men visiting from Kuwait were also onboard for a sightseeing tour and said they were okay.