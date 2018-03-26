 Helicopter makes safe landing in Hawaii Kai
By Rob Shikina and Leila Fujimori
March 26, 2018
Updated March 26, 2018 5:28pm

    Three passengers of a helicopter that made an emergency landing today at Koko Head Elementary School talk at the scene.

    The pilot of a tour helicopter, who declined to be identified, talks on a phone as a Honolulu police officer looks on after the pilot made an emergency landing today at Koko Head Elementary School.

No one was hurt today after a helicopter with four people on board made an emergency landing in a baseball field at Koko Head Elementary School.

Firefighters responded to the school, at 189 Lunalilo Home Road, at about 4:30 p.m. and reported a helicopter made a safe landing, said Honolulu fire Capt. Scot Seguirant.

The pilot, with Novictor Helicopters, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser he landed in the field as a precautionary measure, but declined to go into details. Three men visiting from Kuwait were also onboard for a sightseeing tour and said they were okay.

