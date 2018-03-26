 HPD seeks help finding Kapolei cash register bandit
By Star-Advertiser staff
March 26, 2018
Updated March 26, 2018 7:40am

    A surveillance video screen shot from Chili’s Grill & Bar shows a man stealing a cash register on March 19.

Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who allegedly broke into a restaurant in Kapolei and stole a cash register.

The burglary occurred shortly before 5:15 a.m. on March 19 at Chili’s Grill & Bar at Kapolei Marketplace. Police said the suspect shattered the glass entrance door to gain entry into the establishment.

The perpetrator then stole a cash register before he exited the restaurant and fled in an unknown direction.

Surveillance video captured images of the suspect inside the restaurant carrying a cash register.

Police said he may be responsible for multiple burglaries at the shopping center.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

