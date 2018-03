Prosecutors charged a 42-year-old man today for threatening five people at Ala Moana Center on Sunday.

Coy Baxter was charged with first-degree terroristic threatening.

Police said a man threatened verbally and with a dangerous instrument four men, from ages 23 to 36, and a 44-year-old woman at 9 p.m.

Officers located the suspect and arrested him at 10:05 p.m. Sunday at Ala Moana Center on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening.

Baxter’s bail was set at $100,000.