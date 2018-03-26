Rat bites man in Disney’s Magic Kingdom, lawsuit says

ORLANDO, Fla. >> A couple is suing Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, saying a rat bit a man when he grabbed it off his wife’s wheelchair, according to court documents.

Galen Haldeman, then 59, and his wife, Carol, who rode in a wheelchair, exited Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin in Tomorrowland when a large rat ran into the merchandise store near the ride, according to a lawsuit filed in Orange County Circuit Court.

Somebody yelled, “Rat!” and kicked the animal, the lawsuit said. The animal jumped onto the wheel of Carol Haldeman’s wheelchair.

“Just as the rat was about to bite into Carol’s arm, Galen grabbed the rat and yanked it off the chair,” the lawsuit said. “As he did so, the rat bit into one of Galen’s fingers. Galen had to twist the rat’s neck, and the rat fell to the floor where someone threw an empty plastic container over it.”

A Disney employee hurried over, urging visitors not to photograph the animal, and took the rat away, according to the lawsuit.

“Disney violated its duty to keep its park clean and safe by allowing conditions to get to the point where rats were inhabiting the park and were even bold enough to come out openly, among people,” read the lawsuit filed March 19.

The couple are suing for more than $15,000 after Galen Haldeman attributed ensuing medical expenses, physical handicap, disfigurement, mental anguish and other problems to the incident.

The Haldemans’ attorney and Disney were not immediately available for comment.