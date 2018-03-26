 Rat bites man in Disney’s Magic Kingdom, lawsuit says
March 26, 2018 | 77° | Check Traffic

Business Breaking

Rat bites man in Disney’s Magic Kingdom, lawsuit says

Tribune News Service
March 26, 2018
Updated March 26, 2018 12:06pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Visitors gather in front of Cinderella’s Castle to watch Mickey and Minnie Mouse during the Christmas parade at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., in 2004. A couple is suing Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, saying a rat bit a man when he grabbed it off his wife’s wheelchair, according to court documents.

ADVERTISING

ORLANDO, Fla. >> A couple is suing Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, saying a rat bit a man when he grabbed it off his wife’s wheelchair, according to court documents.

Galen Haldeman, then 59, and his wife, Carol, who rode in a wheelchair, exited Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin in Tomorrowland when a large rat ran into the merchandise store near the ride, according to a lawsuit filed in Orange County Circuit Court.

Somebody yelled, “Rat!” and kicked the animal, the lawsuit said. The animal jumped onto the wheel of Carol Haldeman’s wheelchair.

“Just as the rat was about to bite into Carol’s arm, Galen grabbed the rat and yanked it off the chair,” the lawsuit said. “As he did so, the rat bit into one of Galen’s fingers. Galen had to twist the rat’s neck, and the rat fell to the floor where someone threw an empty plastic container over it.”

A Disney employee hurried over, urging visitors not to photograph the animal, and took the rat away, according to the lawsuit.

“Disney violated its duty to keep its park clean and safe by allowing conditions to get to the point where rats were inhabiting the park and were even bold enough to come out openly, among people,” read the lawsuit filed March 19.

The couple are suing for more than $15,000 after Galen Haldeman attributed ensuing medical expenses, physical handicap, disfigurement, mental anguish and other problems to the incident.

The Haldemans’ attorney and Disney were not immediately available for comment.

PREVIOUS STORY
Dow up 670 points in best day for stock market in 2 years
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING