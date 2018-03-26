SHARE















[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: Seton Hall at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

OIA: Mililani at Campbell, 3 p.m.; Roosevelt at Kalani, 3 p.m.; Leilehua at Kapolei, 3 p.m.; Moanalua at Kailua, 3 p.m.; Pearl City at Aiea, 3 p.m.

GOLF

College women: Anuenue Spring Break Classic, all day, at Kapalua, Maui.

SOFTBALL

OIA East: Moanalua at Roosevelt, 10 a.m.

OIA West: Leilehua at Campbell, 10 a.m.

OIA Division II: Kalani at Waipahu (doubleheader), 1 p.m.

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Maryknoll vs. St. Francis, 3:30 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park; ‘Iolani vs. Hanalani, 3:30 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium; Damien vs. Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park; Kamehameha vs. Punahou, 6:30 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

OIA Division II: Waialua at Kaimuki, 3 p.m.

GOLF

College women: Anuenue Spring Break Classic, all day, at Kapalua, Maui.

SOFTBALL

ILH: St. Francis vs. ‘Iolani, 4 p.m. at Ala Wai Field.

OIA East: Roosevelt at Kailua, 3 p.m.

OIA West: Kapolei at Mililani, 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Aiea at Kalani; McKinley at Kahuku; Waipahu at Kaimuki. Games start at 3 p.m.

TENNIS

Big West men: UC Davis at Hawaii, 3 p.m., at UH Tennis Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA boys: Kahuku at McKinley; junior varsity match begin at 5:30 p.m., varsity match to follow.

SUMO

March Grand Tournament

At Osaka

Final day results

Aminishiki (8-7) def. Myogiryu (6-9)

Daiamami (10-5) def. Yutakayama (10-5)

Chiyonokuni (7-8) def. Hidenoumi (3-12)

Chiyoshoma (9-6) def. Nishikigi (5-10)

Ryuden (8-7) def. Asanoyama (8-7)

Okinoumi (7-8) def. Aoiyama (8-7)

Kagayaki (7-8) def. Ishiura (7-8)

Abi (10-5) def. Daishomaru (9-6)

Kaisei (12-3) def. Ikioi (11-4)

Daieisho (9-6) def. Shodai (7-8)

Kotoshogiku (6-9) def. Hokutofuji (6-9)

Takarafuji (5-10) def. Kotoyuki (1-13-1)

Yoshikaze (7-8) def. Arawashi (2-13)

Tamawashi (9-6) def. Chiyomaru (6-9)

Shohozan (8-7) def. Endo (9-6)

Chiyotairyu (4-11) def. Tochiozan (5-10)

Tochinoshin (10-5) def. Ichinojo (9-6)

Mitakeumi (7-8) def. Goeido (9-6)

Takayasu (12-3) def. Kakuryu (13-2)

PIGEON RACING

Oahu Invitational Flyers

Saturday

From Pahala, Hawaii Island to Oahu

1. George McCumber: 223.760 Miles; 25.60 Miles Per Hour; 2. Doug Bennett: 209.929; 24.51; 3. Dennis Tavares: 214.822; 23.67; 4. Paul Yamauchi: 228.519; 23.61; 5. Jay Alameida: 213.650; 23.48.

BASEBALL

College

Big West Conference

Sunday

Hawaii 8, Seton Hall 6

Missouri State 8, Cal St. Northridge 2

Southern Illinois 10, UC Irvine 8

UC Santa Barbara 11, San Jose State 1

Long Beach State 3, Cal St. Fullerton 1

ARCHERY

Aloha State Archery

Association State 810 Round Archery Tournament

Saturday

At Central Oahu Regional

Park-Waipi’o

Archery Range

Bowhunter Freestyle

Silver Senior–1. Glenn Ishihara 688 3X.

Senior–1. Mark Agao 635 3X.

Adult–1. Bel Manuel 806 37X; 2. Shannon O’Shea 800 13X; 3. Ahemana Fong 768 12X.

Youth–1. Haven-Nainoa Manuel 749 7X.

Freestyle

Master Senior–1. Fausto Allosada 760 6X; 2. George Kong Jr. 748 5X.

Silver Senior–1. Bruce Tajiri 778 16X; 2.

Robin Collado 762 14X; 3. Craig Stenstrom 758 7X.

Senior–1. Jason Fevella 810 35X; 2. Wayne Kitamura 800 12X; 3. Brian Hartsfield 780 15X.

Adult–1. Ben Sele 808 40X; 2. Roi Tanimoto 808 36X; 3. Jordan Leong 808 35X.Cub/Female–1. Liko Arreola 810 63X.

Freestyle Ltd-Recurve

Young Adult–1. Matthew Schaefer 657 5X.

Youth/Female–1. Julia Hutchison 736 5X; 2. Natalianna Ferrara 650.

Traditional

Master Senior–1. James Nakamura 469 2X.

Senior–1. Tim Barrett 571 3X; 2. Jacob Kaleikini 326 1X.

Adult–1. Chris Baker 626 4X.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Gamecock Challenge

At Columbia, S.C.

No. 3 Hawaii 5, Florida Gulf Coast 0

1–Emily Maglio/Ka’iwi Schucht (UH) def. Mackenzie Allen/Amanda Carroll (FGCU) 21-16, 22-20 .

2–Laurel Weaver/Carly Kan (UH) def. Katherine Puisis/Karissa Rhoades (FGCU) 21-15, 19-21, 15-12 .

3–Morgan Martin/Lea Monkhouse (UH) def. Giovanna Borgiotti/Ashley Glickert (FGCU) 21-12, 21-7 .

4–Ari Homayun/Amy Ozee (UH) def. Snowy Burnam/Kayla Whetstone (FGCU) 21-15, 21-8 .

5–Paige Dreeuws/Hannah Zalopany (UH) def. Alayna Ryan/Kaitlan Krivdo (FGCU) 21-19, 21-11.

No. 3 Hawaii 5, UAB 0

1–Emily Maglio/Ka’iwi Schucht (UH) def. Kenley Adams/Devon May (UAB) 25-23, 21-19.

2–Laurel Weaver/Carly Kan (UH) def. Haley Jared/Avei Logoleo (UAB) 21-8, 21-11.

3–Morgan Martin/Lea Monkhouse (UH) def. Tressa Buckland/Kaylee McClure (UAB) 21-14, 22-20.

4–Ari Homayun/Amy Ozee (UH) def. Erin Bognar/Emily Martinez (UAB) 21-16, 21-14.

5–Paige Dreeuws/Hannah Zalopany (UH) def. Gabbi Moreno/SalliAnne Napolitano (UAB) 21-13, 21-10.

TENNIS

College Women

No. 26 Stanford 6, Hawaii 1

Sunday

At Stanford, Calif.

Singles

1) Petra Melounova (UH) def.

No. 10 Michaela Gordon (STAN), 6-2, 6-3.

2) No. 98 Caroline Lampl (STAN)

def. Nikola Dolakova (UH), 6-2, 6-1.

3) No. 40 Emily Arbuthnott (STAN) def. Marina Hruba (UH), 6-1, 6-2.

4) Janice Shin (STAN) def. Klara Pribylova (UH), 6-3, 6-1.

5) Emma Higuchi (STAN) def. Michelle Pits (UH), 6-1, 6-1.

6) Kimberly Yee (STAN) def. Roxanne Resma (UH), 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles

1) No. 3 Emily Arbuthnott/Michaela Gordon (STAN) def. Klara Pribylova/Nikola Dolakova, (UH), 6-1.

2) Caroline Lampl/Kimberly Yee (STAN) def. Petra Melounova/Roxanne Resma, (UH), 6-1.

3) Emma Higuchi/Janice Shin (STAN) vs. Marina Hruba/Alzbeta Houbova, (UH), 4-1, unfinished.

Miami Open

Sunday

At Key Biscayne, Fla.

Men’s singles, third-round

Chung Hyeon (19), South Korea, def. Michael Mmoh, United States, 6-1, 6-1.

Marin Cilic (2), Croatia, def. Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Juan Martin del Potro (5), Argentina, def. Kei Nishikori (26), Japan, 6-2, 6-2.

John Isner (14), United States, def. Mikhail Youzhny, Russia, 6-4, 6-3.

Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Grigor

Dimotrov (3), Bulgaria, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s singles, third-round

Johanna Konta (11), Britain, def. Elise

Mertens (22), Belgium, 6-2, 6-1.

Ashleigh Barty (21), Australia, def. Petra Martic, Croatia, 6-4, 6-3.

Venus Williams (8), United States, def. Kiki Bertens (29), Netherlands, 5-7, 6-3, 7-5.

Danielle Collins, United States, def. Donna Vekic, Croatia, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Jelena Ostapenko (6), Latvia, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Elina Svitolina (4), Ukraine, def. Daria

Gavrilova (26), Australia, 4-6, 6-0, 6-1.

Petra Kvitova (9), Czech Republic, def.

Sofia Kenin, United States, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

RUNNING

Windward Half Marathon

Sunday

At Kailua

Female

Open–1. Shawna Ping, 1:34:04.9; 2. Laura Darrow, 1:35:44.4; 3. Kendall Johnson, 1:38:38.6.

10 to 14–1. Lily Bachl, 2:05:44.8; 2. McKenzie Cline, 2:06:21.7.

20 to 24–1. Keira Chong, 1:51:32.9; 2. Shelby Tanaka, 2:01:52.3; 3. Brianne Eichmiller, 2:18:22.6.

25 to 29–1. Danielle Reminger, 1:39:04.1; 2. Jessica Monk, 1:45:18.7; 3. Kendra Leary, 1:51:57.3.

30 to 34–1. Jessica Gasiorek, 1:49:39.7; 2. Francheska Grogan, 1:50:26.4; 3. Malory Williams, 1:51:50.0.

35 to 39–1. Jenny Colegate, 1:39:53.9; 2. Jennifer Engeberg, 1:40:47.9; 3. Susanna Byrne, 1:42:09.4.

40 to 44–1. Samantha Bamber, 1:43:57.2; 2. Teresa Salas, 1:46:32.6; 3. Heather Tyrrell, 1:47:17.4.

45 to 49–1. Tabatha Collins, 1:49:54.2; 2. Laura Grossart, 1:55:59.7; 3. Rodica Callery, 2:06:11.2.

50 to 54–1. Lorelei Sadowski, 1:54:27.3; 2. Angela Sy, 1:56:52.9; 3. Karen Monk, 2:10:56.4.

55 to 59–1. Marcy Fleming, 2:15:26.7; 2. Beverly Hudgins, 2:21:20.5; 3. Kelly J. Martens, 2:51:58.2.

60 to 64–1. Connie Comiso-Fanelli, 2:16:10.5; 2. Linda Okita, 2:25:41.9; 3. Sharon Leng, 2:38:45.3.

65 to 69–1. Shuko Yamane, 1:53:44.4; 2. Joy Duran, 3:17:33.5; 3. Catherine Chan, 3:32:18.9.

70 to 74–1. Barbara Ross, 2:58:30.6.

Male

Open–1. Andrew Burness, 1:19:39.2; 2. Andrew McHowell, 1:21:13.6; 3. Sergio Florian, 1:21:46.0.

10 to 14–1. Andrew Bachl, 1:47:49.4; 2. Eleazar Heinze, 1:50:40.9; 3. Joshua Morgan, 2:32:40.3.

15 to 19–1. Ryosuke Asai, 1:41:49.0.

20 to 24–1. Nathaniel Blight, 1:49:18.3; 2. Paul Romero, 1:49:59.9; 3. Corey Milyarolucas, 1:56:12.5.

25 to 29–1. Timothy Ensign, 1:24:50.5; 2. Nathan Weir, 1:29:09.4; 3. Alexis Diego, 1:33:30.1.

30 to 34–1. Wesley Schiller, 1:22:49.5; 2. Jonathan Fleming, 1:26:25.2; 3. Josh Jordan, 1:26:48.8.

35 to 39–1. Brian Sperlongano, 1:35:52.1; 2. John Barile, 1:36:38.6; 3. Jay Dela Cruz, 1:39:26.1.

40 to 44–1. John Digiovanni, 1:23:53.9; 2. Chris Bachl, 1:33:00.8; 3. Grant Akamine, 1:33:10.7.

45 to 49–1. Kengo Yoshimoto, 1:25:41.2; 2. Michael Garrison, 1:28:39.3; 3. Grzegorz Zielinski, 1:39:55.3.

50 to 54–1. Matthew Fuller, 1:37:50.3; 2. Randy Astin, 1:40:33.5; 3. Shin Nishibori, 1:45:08.7.

55 to 59–1. Timothy McKeithen, 1:26:05.4; 2. Eric Oshiro, 1:46:20.4; 3. Joseph Chavez, 2:03:42.1.

60 to 64–1. Brad Feldman, 1:48:40.4; 2. Richard Spina, 2:19:33.2.

65 to 69–1. John Nagamine, 2:03:18.5; 2. Edward Kercado, 2:14:41.7; 3. Charley Smith, 2:30:48.4.

70 to 74–1. Keith Campbell, 1:47:54.1; 2. Tom Craven, 2:05:50.6; 3. Mike Rohrer, 2:09:47.7.

75 to 79–1. Alfred Chun, 2:10:30.8; 2. Alec Brownlow, 2:38:06.0.

Windward 5K Run

Sunday

At Kailua

Female

Open–1. Hope Stark, 21:44.7; 2. Maria Tuttle, 30:29.7; 3. Karyn Blaser, 31:12.4.

9 and under–1. Elsie Ostrick, 1:01:28.4.

20 to 24–1. Kristina Ho, 1:02:31.4.

25 to 29–1. Gemady Langfelder, 31:47.3; 2. Brittany Harris, 35:17.4; 3. Ashlee Kronforst, 36:41.8.

30 to 34–1. Aki Catbagan, 31:13.3; 2. Christina Warren, 33:02.6; 3. Caprice Sauceda, 34:39.0.

35 to 39–1. Stacey Mycanka, 34:01.1; 2. Kerrie Littlejohn, 34:42.3; 3. Erin Kerr, 40:52.2.

40 to 44–1. Sieglinde Heinrich, 33:21.8; 2. Khalilah Brown, 36:23.1; 3. Selam Manley, 47:30.2.

45 to 49–1. Carey Stark, 32:01.3; 2. Kristen Esibill, 36:46.5; 3. Meg Fosnock, 39:52.4.

50 to 54–1. Carolyn Lewis, 31:55.5; 2. Sylvia Brosien, 36:28.7; 3. April Muniz, 46:06.1.

55 to 59–1. Debora Anderson, 31:27.4; 2. Rhonda Black, 38:46.9; 3. Tami Ho, 1:02:32.1.

60 to 64–1. Anne Magliulo, 1:02:31.7.

65 to 69–1. Judith Inazu, 34:25.8; 2. Janice Stinson, 51:41.1.

75 to 79–1. Lavon Ostrick, 1:01:32.9.

Male

Open–1. Carl Dunaway, 21:45.7; 2. Larry Au, 22:26.0; 3. Eric Kollai, 27:16.9.

9 and under–1. August Ostrick, 1:01:31.1.

10 to 14–1. Suzanne Asaro, 28:51.9; 2. Sam Monk, 37:37.3; 3. Payton Morris, 1:01:23.4.

25 to 29–1. Roy Aviles, 32:14.6.

30 to 34–1. Emmanuel Sauceda, 27:27.4; 2. Sony Flibert, 27:39.6; 3. Sean Gwi, 30:36.5.

40 to 44–1. Danny Wen, 32:56.2.

50 to 54–1. Stan Roth, 27:27.7; 2. Jojn Keenan, 27:39.5; 3. Louis Tomsic, 32:26.2.

55 to 59–1. Richard Horan, 32:13.0.

60 to 64–1. Ron Heller, 34:17.7; 2. Frank Floyd, 34:47.3; 3. Rick Shema, 37:28.3.

65 to 69–1. George Schmelzer, 34:29.6; 2. John Ostrick, 1:02:23.9.

80 to 84–1. John Simonds, 52:41.2.