Mariota back home for some rest, fundraising before returning to Titans

Quarterback Marcus Mariota, healthier than he has been in a long time, returned to Honolulu this week for some rest and relaxation before gearing up for off-season workouts.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Quarterback Marcus Mariota, healthier than he has been in a long time, returned to Honolulu this week for some rest and relaxation before gearing up for off-season workouts.

Mariota, a Saint Louis School and University of Oregon alumnus, hosted a golfing fundraiser event today for his Motive8 Foundation at Oahu Country Club and visited family. He has been in southern California working out with receivers in preparation for the start of the Tennessee Titans’ mini-camp.

Mariota said he weighed 217 pounds and feels, “good, really good” compared to this point last year when he was recovering from having a metal plate surgically implanted to repair a broken right fibula. The injury prevented him from playing a round in his golf fundraiser last year.

This spring will not require surgery on an injured ankle as had been feared, “and that has been a big bonus,” Mariota said. “It has been healing on its own and I feel good.”

He added, “What has really motivated me during this off season is to see how I can take care of myself and be the best that I can. I want to be 100 percent for as long as I can.”

Mariota said getting two games into the NFL postseason was both instructive and inspiring for him and the Titans. “We all learned a whole lot and if we focus on what we can, we can realize some of our goals.”

The 2018 season brings Mariota his third head coach, Mike Vrabel, in four seasons. “I thought the (previous) staff did an incredible job of changing the culture and will make it easier for us to move forward,” Mariota said. “I’m excited about our future and looking forward to getting started.

“I think Jon Robinson, our general manager, has a plan to get us to where we want to be.”

The Titans will soon unveil their new uniforms and Mariota said he will be headed back to Nashville for their debut, “I have no idea what they will look like. I haven’t seen them yet. But I’m excited to see what they come up with and I think it will be pretty cool when it all comes out.”