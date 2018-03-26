Pan Pacific Southeast Asian Women Association Lifetime Achievement Awards
PHOTOS BY JAMES GARRETT / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
March 26, 2018
Multi-talented musician and singer Melveen Leed, who has received eight Na Hoku Hanohano Awards during her career, received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Pan Pacific Southeast Asian Women Association of Hawaii Inc. during a banquet at the Hawaii Convention Center on March 24. Al Harrington, Danny Kaleikini, Raiatea Helm and Marlene Sai were among those who contributed their talents to the event.