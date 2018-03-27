 Man charged with felony abuse in Kalihi
By Star-Advertiser staff
March 27, 2018
Updated March 27, 2018 11:17pm
Prosecutors charged a 51-year-old man with felony abuse for choking a 36-year-old woman and threatening a 50-year-old man.

Police arrested Kevin Farrin 6:48 p.m. Monday after he allegedly choked the woman, injuring her during an argument that occurred at 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, he then allegedly threatened everyone in the home with a dangerous instrument, police said.

Police arrested him on suspicion of abuse of a family member and second-degree terroristic threatening. They also arrested him on a criminal arrest warrant.

Farrin was charged with felony abuse, two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening and one count of second-degree terroristic threatening.

His bail was set at $25,000.

