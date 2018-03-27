 Nanakuli pedestrian fatality identified as Waianae man
By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
March 27, 2018
Updated March 27, 2018 4:12pm
The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office identified today a pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Nanakuli over the weekend as 74-year-old Maderson Elwin, of Waianae.

Police said it was raining heavily when Elwin was struck by a town-bound vehicle being driven by a 50-year-old Waianae man at about 3:45 a.m. Saturday.

Elwin was in the roadway with no marked crosswalk near him when he was hit, and he died at the scene, police said.

Police closed part of Farrington Highway near Kahe Power Plant to investigate the incident.

It was Oahu’s 16th traffic fatality this year compared to nine at this time last year.

