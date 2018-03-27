Pregnant woman from Hawaii dies in Vegas car crash

A 29-year-old pregnant woman with Hawaii ties was killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas.

Family members have identified her as Monique “Nikki” K. Leiwalo.

Leiwalo and her unborn son died Monday morning after a Dodge Durango struck her while she was on her way to work. The Clark County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy is expected to be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Leiwalo of Waipahu moved to Las Vegas in 2013 with her longtime partner, Anthony Cruz, and their son, Jairae Cruz, now 9.

The crash occurred at about 6:50 a.m. Monday near Rainbow and Lake Mead boulevards, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Police said a woman later identified as Leiwalo was traveling north on Rainbow Avenue in a 2014 Dodge Dart when a 2006 Dodge Durango operated by a 26-year-old man sideswiped a vehicle before hitting the rear of Leiwalo’s vehicle.

The Dodge Dart then crashed into a large sign pole. The Review-Journal reported Leiwalo died at the scene.

Police said the Dodge Durango driver, Timothy Naas, fled the scene but was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Cruz said she was due to give birth to their second son in mid-May. “He was going to be named after me,” he said during a phone interview today from Las Vegas.

In disbelief of Leiwalo’s death, Cruz said, “Me and my son keep wishing she’ll walk through that door.”

A GoFundMe account has been created to assist her family. Donations may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/in-our-hearts-nikki-amp-baby-boy.