 Search warrant nets cache of drugs and guns in Hilo
By Star-Advertiser staff
March 27, 2018
Updated March 27, 2018 1:37pm

  • COURTESY HAWAII POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Keola Batalona

Hawaii island police arrested a man and a woman after discovering a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine and several guns at a Hilo address over the weekend.

Keola Batalona, 35, and a 28-year-old woman, both of Hilo, were arrested Saturday after police served a search warrant at an address on Piihonua Road.

Officers recovered 575.9 grams of crystal methamphetamine or “ice,” 9.7 grams of cocaine, 104 grams of dried processed marijuana, 11 firearms, ammunition and associated drug paraphernalia. Police estimated the street value of the recovered narcotics at about $89,400.

On Sunday, Batalona was charged with first-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, second-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, second-degree promotion of a detrimental drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and 12 firearm offenses. His bail was set at $376,250.

Batalona was in custody, pending an initial court appearance today. The woman was released pending further investigation.

