UH hosts free ‘boot camp’ for drone owners

As the popularity of drones takes off, the University of Hawaii is holding a “drone boot camp” Friday morning to help users learn to operate the tiny aircraft safely and legally.

The free event is aimed at drone owners age 9 and up who need to learn the federal guidelines and how to pilot four-propeller “quad copters.” Participants must bring their own drones. The workshop will teach basic skills and regulations.

Online registration before the event is required. The boot camp runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Les Murakami Stadium at UH Manoa, on Lower Campus Road. It is limited to 60 participants.

To register, visit www.hawaii.edu/research/uhdronebootcamp.