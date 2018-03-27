Deal for Ala Moana Center’s majority owner seen as underpriced, bad for malls

Brookfield Property Partners LP’s deal to take over retail landlord GGP Inc., the majority owner of Ala Moana Center, is “wholly inadequate,” “a negative for the sector” and “neither exciting for GGP shareholders nor a good read-through for mall asset values.” In fact, “investors should vote against the transaction as it does not offer sufficient value.” Those are the initial conclusions of Wall Street analysts examining Brookfield’s agreement to buy the 66 percent of GGP that it doesn’t already own.