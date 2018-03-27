 After conquering banking world, Lily Yao turned to golf
March 27, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

After conquering banking world, Lily Yao turned to golf

By Ann Miller, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on March 27, 2018 6:30 pm  Updated on  March 27, 2018 at 6:15 pm
Hard to say if Lily Yao found golf or it found her. At 74, it doesn’t matter. What she knows is she started golfing when she was 50 and it has changed her life. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –