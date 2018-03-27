 Grandparents helped raise multiple generations in Kaimuki home
March 27, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Grandparents helped raise multiple generations in Kaimuki home

By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 27, 2018 6:30 pm  Updated on  March 27, 2018 at 6:17 pm
In the blink of an eye, the generations have flown by since Audrey and Solomon Niau met as teenagers 70 years ago in the same quaint Kaimuki neighborhood they live in today. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –