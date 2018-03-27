 UH hosts free ‘boot camp’ for drone owners
March 27, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Features| Top News

UH hosts free ‘boot camp’ for drone owners

Star-Advertiser staff
March 27, 2018
Updated March 27, 2018 12:43pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    The University of Hawaii-Manoa’s “drone boot camp” on March 30 is for drone owners ages 9 and up.

ADVERTISING

As the popularity of drones takes off, the University of Hawaii is holding a “drone boot camp” Friday morning to help users learn to operate the tiny aircraft safely and legally.

The free event is aimed at drone owners age 9 and up who need to learn the federal guidelines and how to pilot four-propeller “quad copters.” Participants must bring their own drones. The workshop will teach basic skills and regulations.

Online registration before the event is required. The boot camp runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Les Murakami Stadium at UH Manoa, on Lower Campus Road. It is limited to 60 participants.

To register, visit www.hawaii.edu/research/uhdronebootcamp.

PREVIOUS STORY
Facebook sued by housing advocates alleging discrimination
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING