 Ban on ‘monster houses’ is favored
March 27, 2018 | 70° | Check Traffic

Ban on ‘monster houses’ is favored

By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 27, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  March 27, 2018 at 12:15 am
Oahu voters overwhelmingly support a ban on so-called monster houses, according to the latest Hawaii Poll. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –